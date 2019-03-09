Kyso

Blog your data science
4

analysis-of-saint-louis-venues-and-crime-data

AmitMar 9, 2019
PostFilesComments 2
final_project.ipynb
Loading notebook (1.44 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

eoin

Maybe Im missing something - but is there a link to the dataset?

Amit

There are 3 sources of data - 1. Wikipedia article - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_neighborhoods_of_St._Louis 2. St. Louis Crime data - https://www.slmpd.org/Crimereports.shtml 3. Foursquare API - There is no link to it as it's being generated at runtime

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy