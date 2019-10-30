BenjaSanchez | ecModeling for biotin production

Kyso

0

ecModeling for biotin production

Analysis of the ecModel of E. coli for biotin production

BenjaSanchezOct 30, 2019
PostFilesComments 0
notebook.ipynb
Loading notebook (24.51 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocumentationPricingAbout usBlog@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy