Kyso
Documentation
Blog
About Us
Pricing
Log In
Sign Up
0
ecModeling for biotin production
Analysis of the ecModel of E. coli for biotin production
BenjaSanchez
Oct 30, 2019
View on Github
Post
Files
Comments 0
Versions
Embed
Logs
notebook.ipynb
Everything Shown
Loading notebook (24.51 kB)
Newsletter
Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.
Enter your email here
Subscribe
Comments
Write a Comment
Log In
Sign Up
© 2019 Kyso, Inc.
Documentation
Pricing
About us
Blog
@kyso_io
Terms
Privacy
Comments