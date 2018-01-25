Kyso

Blog your data science
1

ecommerce-marketing-data-analysis

Ecommerce Email Marketing Data Project By: Will Ro

C
CianOSNov 6, 2018
fork of willro/ecommerce-marketing-data-analysis
PostFilesComments 0
ecommerce_data.ipynb
Loading notebook (529.21 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy