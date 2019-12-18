DiriB | A/B testing: 2. Bayesian approach

Kyso

0

Ready to get Started?

One place to manage, share and collaborate on data insights with your entire team.

Try free for 14 days

A/B testing: 2. Bayesian approach

DiriBDec 18, 2019
PostFilesComments 0
2_Bayesian_approach.ipynb
Loading notebook (664.07 kB)

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocumentationPricingAbout usBlog@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy