 Kyso | Jacopo
kyso

Jacopo

1.
0

The Relationship between Income and Wealth

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

Visualizing the statistical relationship between income and net worth using Federal Data

Knowledge post
2.
0

Do IMDB Ratings Suffer From Recency Bias?

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

An analysis of over 60,000 IMDB feature films, looking at ratings and votes over time and at the rel...

Knowledge post
3.
0

The Rise of Online Dating

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

Visualizing how our dating patterns have changed over time

Knowledge post
4.
0

Global Warming since 1850, Month by Month

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

Plotting out global average temperatures since the Industrial Revolution

Knowledge post
5.
0

World Happiness Report

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

Visualizing world happiness for the Data is Beautiful DataViz Battle

Knowledge post
6.
0

Undocumented Immigrant Tax Contributions

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

An analysis of the state and federal tax contributions from undocumented immigrants across the US.

Knowledge post
7.
0

Surviving on Minimum Wage in the United States

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020

Looking at the minimum required annual income for a family of four across different US states and ho...

Knowledge post
8.
0

data-analysis

by Jacopo on Oct 9, 2020
Jupyter notebook
Page 1
© 2020 Kyso, Inc.
TermsPrivacy