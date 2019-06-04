Kyso

Chernobyl may be the highest rated TV Show ever

by KyleOS on Jun 4, 2019

An analysis of both IMDB and Google Trend data for the Chernobyl tv series.

1

Share of the Population with no Formal Education

by KyleOS on May 23, 2019

Plotly animation mapping out the share of country populations with no formal eduction, including to-...

1

Global Concentration of High Net Worth Individuals

by KyleOS on May 22, 2019

Mapping where billionaires tend to migrate and the density of wealth in cities across the world.

2

Surviving on Minimum Wage in the United States

by KyleOS on May 22, 2019

Looking at the minimum required annual income for a family of four across different US states and ho...

2

Visualizing the State of Government Debt Around the World

by KyleOS on May 21, 2019

Visualizing the Debt-to-GDP ratios of all countries to show how growth and record-low interest rates...

3

The Relationship between Income and Wealth

by KyleOS on May 21, 2019

Visualizing the statistical relationship between income and net worth using Federal Data

21

Estimating and Predicting the number of Jupyter Notebooks on Github

by KyleOS on May 16, 2019

Using Github's API to estimate number of Notebooks on Github and fbprophet to predict future growth!...

1

2017 Hate Crime, Germany

by KyleOS on May 15, 2019

Germany regularly reports hate crime data to ODIHR. This post visualises the data for 2017.

1

Global Equities Fall as US-China Trade War Escalates

by KyleOS on May 14, 2019

Plotting global equity index funds to highlight the impact of trade tensions between these two giant...

1

Efficiency of Our Healthcare Systems

by KyleOS on May 13, 2019

Plotting healthcare expenditure per capita in US$ purchasing power parity against average life expec...

1

CO2 Atmospheric Concentration Exceeds 415 ppm for first time in Human History

by KyleOS on May 13, 2019

This is the first time in human history our planet's atmosphere has had more than 415 parts per mill...

1

The Global Unicorn Club

by KyleOS on May 10, 2019

Breaking down the companies worldwide valued at $1 billion or more.

18

Visualisation Competition!

by KyleOS on May 9, 2019

Click through to access some really cool Game of Thrones data. Winner will receive a $50 Amazon Gift...

1

2019 European elections: Infographic

by KyleOS on May 6, 2019

Infographic on the 2019 European elections, showing us national voting methods, age requirements and...

2

European Parliamentary Elections, 2019

by KyleOS on May 5, 2019

An analysis of the voter turnout, with the European parliamentary elections coming soon.

1

Cost of Living Around the Globe

by KyleOS on May 4, 2019

Mapping the cost of living and property price to income ratios for over 70 countries using pandas an...

1

Europe leads the environmental performance ranking

by KyleOS on May 4, 2019

Global score on environmental issues by country and continent

1

Introduction to Plotly's Cufflinks

by KyleOS on May 4, 2019

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Plotly's Cufflinks

1

Which European Football League is More Competitive?

by KyleOS on May 3, 2019

Plotting out the ratio of Goals for and Against to visualise overall competitiveness.

1

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations

by KyleOS on May 3, 2019

A Heat Map of the global atmospheric CO2 concentrations in ppm from 1959 to 2018.

14

Purchasing Power Around the World

by KyleOS on May 2, 2019

Using data from the World Bank, we attempt to gauge a better measure of cross-country standards of l...

2

Suicide Rates Around the Globe

by KyleOS on Apr 26, 2019

Exploratory analysis of suicide rates around the world & among different sub-groups.

1

Cumulative CO2 Emissions

by KyleOS on Apr 26, 2019

Inspired by a recent Vox article, I extend previous analysis to look at the total cumulative CO2 emi...

1

Visualising 200 Years of U.S. Population Density

by KyleOS on Apr 25, 2019

This animation shows the population density of U.S. counties between 1790 and 2010, showing the west...

1

Using Data to Predict a Coup

by KyleOS on Apr 24, 2019

Academics have built models to assess the probability of a putsch

3

Environmental Efficiency - CO2 Emissions per Unit of Economic Output

by KyleOS on Apr 22, 2019

Measuring how environmentally efficient economies are by visualising how many metric tonnes of CO2 i...

5

Per Capita CO2 Emissions - we need to be criticising the US & Co, not China

by KyleOS on Apr 21, 2019

Quick analysis of national carbon dioxide emissions on a per-capita basis. Some results are surprisi...

4

Per Capita Meat Consumption: India Leads the way among Major Economies

by KyleOS on Apr 21, 2019

Graphing the latest data on global per capita meat consumption. Per capita consumption increases wit...

9

Wealth Distribution in Ireland

by KyleOS on Apr 18, 2019

A graph from Credit Suisse's 2018 Wealth Report, showing the divide in household wealth shares in Ir...

2

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations

by KyleOS on Apr 18, 2019

A Heat Map of the global atmospheric CO2 concentrations in ppm from 1959 to 2018.

2

USA Crime rates are dropping for every crime

by KyleOS on Apr 17, 2019

The Data vs Perceptions of Crime Rates

1

Does population size matter when it comes to economic growth?

by KyleOS on Apr 17, 2019

A snapshot of the link between population size and economic growth.

2

How Much Data is Generated in a Day?

by KyleOS on Apr 16, 2019

An infographic of the numbers behind the explosion in the growth of data generation.

2

Right-Wing Populist Parties Are Polling Well In Britain

by KyleOS on Apr 16, 2019

A graph of recent opinion surveys that demonstrate the rising support for the new Brexit Party.

1

GDP per capita growth in EU Member States

by KyleOS on Apr 15, 2019

![economics.png](economics.png) Source: https://www.socialeurope.eu/ Original Report from the The...

30

Kyso for Teams

by KyleOS on Apr 15, 2019

A brief post on how Airbnb's Knowledge Repo inspired us to build Kyso for Teams, and how it improves...

1

Social Media Links to Mental Illnesses

by KyleOS on Apr 14, 2019

How heavy use of social media is linked to mental illness among youngsters in Britain.

1

Countries with Highest CO2 Emissions Per Capita

by KyleOS on Apr 12, 2019

Countries with Highest CO2 Emissions Per Capita

2

The Geographic Distribution of US Profits Abroad

by KyleOS on Apr 11, 2019

A graph that shows US corporations continuing to earn the majority of their profits in tax havens ar...

2

Kickstarter Web Dashboard with Bokeh

by KyleOS on Apr 11, 2019

Really cool web dashboard created completely with python.

5

Football Goals Accumulated vs Player Age

by KyleOS on Apr 8, 2019

Do any of today's modern players have a hope of catching Pele's historic feat of 708 goals in all co...

5

Creating an Automatic File Plotting Application

by KyleOS on Apr 4, 2019

An Interactive Application using Plotly's Dash

6

Drag & Drop File Plotting App

by KyleOS on Mar 28, 2019

Dash App for uploading any file with xy, xyyy etc. coordinates & automatically graphing a scalar plo...

5

Housing Prices

by KyleOS on Mar 27, 2019

Graph of index values of most expensive countries

3

Harmfulness of Drugs

by KyleOS on Mar 21, 2019

Chart of harmfulness of different drugs, both to users and to society

3

Kilos of meat consumed per year

by KyleOS on Mar 20, 2019

Graph of some of the highest meat-consuming countries by kilos per person.

3

Kyso's Jupyterlab Extension

by KyleOS on Mar 14, 2019

Kyso's custom Jupyterlab extension to publish your work to the web from any Jupyterlab environment.

26

Importing your Knowledge Repo

by KyleOS on Mar 14, 2019

Learn how we automatically connect your knowledge repo to Kyso via our Github integration.

1

Launching a Workspace

by KyleOS on Mar 4, 2019

Launching a Jupyterlab Instance on Kyso.

4

Running Kyso's Docker Image

by KyleOS on Mar 4, 2019

Learn how to quickly get set up and running with Kyso's data science docker image. This tutorial wil...

0

Publishing from Jupyterlab

by KyleOS on Mar 4, 2019

description

0

Writing a Post on Kyso

by KyleOS on Feb 28, 2019

Learn how to create a post from scratch using our web editor

0

Uploading your Files to Kyso

by KyleOS on Feb 28, 2019

Learn how to upload a file or multiple files to make a post on Kyso.

0

Connecting your Github Repositories

by KyleOS on Feb 28, 2019

Learn how to connect your existing Github repositories to Kyso. Continue to work from the command li...

7

plotly-chart-editor

by KyleOS on Feb 13, 2019

Jupyterlab plotly extension to customize charts with no code!

1

Quality of Life Index

by KyleOS on Feb 1, 2019

Visualization of Numbeo's Quality of Life Index

6

bokeh-sliders

by KyleOS on Jan 23, 2019

Quick-Fire Guide in Setting Up a Simple Bokeh App

0

Bayesian Modelling in Python

by KyleOS on Jan 17, 2019

Bayesian Modelling in Python

3

Notebooks to Presentations

by KyleOS on Jan 15, 2019

Learn how to create powerful and interactive presentations from Jupyter Notebooks.

4

Deploying Bokeh Applications

by KyleOS on Jan 14, 2019

Learn how to create & deploy shareable data applications & live dashboards on Kyso with Bokeh.

2

Getting Started with Kyso

by KyleOS on Jan 13, 2019

Learn about all the features Kyso has to offer & how you can incorporate the platform into your data...

0

openai-gym-jupyter

by KyleOS on Jan 12, 2019

Visualizing OpenAI Gym Space Invaders in Jupyter

0

advanced-data-analysis-python

by KyleOS on Jan 11, 2019
2

pie-charts-subplots

by KyleOS on Jan 10, 2019

Multiple Pie Chart Dimensions

0

Plotting a CSV File

by KyleOS on Dec 14, 2018

Quick-fire guide on how to upload .csv file to a Kyso workspace, plot the data and publish to the we...

2

Kyso's Custom Docker Image

by KyleOS on Dec 14, 2018

Kyso's all-in-one docker image for data science and machine learning.

3

Kyso's Jupyterlab Extension

by KyleOS on Dec 14, 2018

Kyso's custom Jupyterlab extension to publish your work to the web from any Jupyterlab environment.

9

An Intro for DataCamp Users

by KyleOS on Dec 4, 2018

A Tool for Collaborative and Reproducible Data Science.

2

Introducing Kyso 2.0

by KyleOS on Dec 3, 2018

Cloud Infrastructure changes, a totally revamped UI and the launch of our new, custom Jupyterlab ext...

5

seaborn-intro

by KyleOS on Nov 27, 2018

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Seaborn

6

Introduction to Plotly's Cufflinks

by KyleOS on Nov 27, 2018

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Plotly's Cufflinks

2

matplotlib-intro

by KyleOS on Nov 26, 2018

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Matplotlib

4

bokeh-intro

by KyleOS on Nov 19, 2018

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Bokeh

2

pikkety-chap2

by KyleOS on Nov 14, 2018

Capital in the 21st Century - Growth Illusions and Realities

0

json-to-pandas

by KyleOS on Nov 9, 2018

Quick-Fire Guide: Reading JSON Data into Pandas DataFrames

3

pikkety-chap1

by KyleOS on Nov 9, 2018

Capital in the 21st Century - Income and Output

0

plotly-intro

by KyleOS on Nov 7, 2018

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Plotly

0

worlds-best-restaraunts-2018

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

The country with the best restaraunts The magazine Restaraunt just released its Worlds best restarau...

4

pikkety-intro

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

Capital in the 21st Century - Introduction

0

datacamp-sharpe-ratio

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

1. Meet Professor William Sharpe An investment may make sense if we expect it to return more money t...

0

datacamp-lego

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018
0

datacamp-ghost-map

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

1. Dr. John Snow Dr. John Snow (1813-1858) was a famous British physician and is widely recognized ...

0

datacamp-cryptos

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

1. Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies. So hot right now. Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2008, hundreds of sim...

0

datacamp-baseball

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

1. The Statcast revolution This is Aaron Judge. Judge is one of the physically largest players in M...

2

Publishing to Kyso from AWS

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

Learn how to launch Jupyterlab on AWS EC2 and publish to your Kyso account.

1

Publishing to Kyso from DO

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

Learn how to launch Jupyterlab on Digital Ocean and publish to your Kyso account.

1

Publishing to Kyso from Azure

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

Learn how to launch Jupyterlab on Azure and publish to your Kyso account.

1

Publishing to Kyso from GCP

by KyleOS on Nov 6, 2018

Learn how to launch Jupyterlab on Google Cloud Platform and publish to your Kyso account.

1

Introduction to Linear Regression - Predicting Bike Usage in Madrid

by KyleOS on May 1, 2018

This study looks at how a fairly simple machine learning algorithm might be used to predict bike-sha...

1

Installing Additional Libraries

by KyleOS on Apr 24, 2018

Learn how to install your favourite packages from Jupyterlab's terminal to add to Kyso's default doc...

0

how-to-share

by KyleOS on Apr 23, 2018
