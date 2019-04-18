Kyso

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations

A Heat Map of the global atmospheric CO2 concentrations in ppm from 1959 to 2018.

KyleOSApr 18, 2019
main.ipynb
Comments

KyleOS

This was prompted by a post I saw on reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/be6bov/oc_atmospheric_concentrations_of_co2_from_1975_to/) and I wanted to make the data more readable.

eoin

I think the top graph should be shorter and wider a little bit and use higher contrasting colors :-)

KyleOS

I'm going to fix that up later but I'm working on another graph for dataisbeautiful that I want to post fairly lively while it's trending.

