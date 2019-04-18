A Heat Map of the global atmospheric CO2 concentrations in ppm from 1959 to 2018.
Enter your email here
This was prompted by a post I saw on reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/be6bov/oc_atmospheric_concentrations_of_co2_from_1975_to/) and I wanted to make the data more readable.
I think the top graph should be shorter and wider a little bit and use higher contrasting colors :-)
I'm going to fix that up later but I'm working on another graph for dataisbeautiful that I want to post fairly lively while it's trending.
Comments
This was prompted by a post I saw on reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/be6bov/oc_atmospheric_concentrations_of_co2_from_1975_to/) and I wanted to make the data more readable.
I think the top graph should be shorter and wider a little bit and use higher contrasting colors :-)
I'm going to fix that up later but I'm working on another graph for dataisbeautiful that I want to post fairly lively while it's trending.