Drag & Drop File Plotting App

Dash App for uploading any file with xy, xyyy etc. coordinates & automatically graphing a scalar plot.
Guys, anyone interested in how this app was created, I wrote a brief guide on how to do so just that:
http://kyso.io/KyleOS/creating-an-interactive-application-using-plotlys-dash
It also serves as a primer for plotly's Dash, introducing the basic concepts and components.
First load takes about 1s - but then it reloads really fast....
I think it's because on first load it's downloading and caching plotly's javascript libraries. But great work guys! This is really cool.
Be sure to write any feedback and or issues here, and I'll get right on it!
Comments
