6

Drag & Drop File Plotting App

Dash App for uploading any file with xy, xyyy etc. coordinates & automatically graphing a scalar plot.

KyleOSMar 28, 2019
https://dash-app-dx9g2r0la6-8000.cloud.kyso.io/

Comments

KyleOS

Guys, anyone interested in how this app was created, I wrote a brief guide on how to do so just that:

http://kyso.io/KyleOS/creating-an-interactive-application-using-plotlys-dash

It also serves as a primer for plotly's Dash, introducing the basic concepts and components.

eoin

First load takes about 1s - but then it reloads really fast....

alice

I think it's because on first load it's downloading and caching plotly's javascript libraries. But great work guys! This is really cool.

KyleOS

Be sure to write any feedback and or issues here, and I'll get right on it!

