Visualisation Competition!

Click through to access some really cool Game of Thrones data. Winner will receive a $50 Amazon Gift Voucher!

KyleOSMay 9, 2019
Comments

dbz-boy

Might be worth turning this article into a notebook that people can fork to get started - its not clear that when you say "download all the attached files" that the files are actually attached to this post

KyleOS

I put in some more explanatory text. Whether it's a notebook or .md file, everyone can still fork the post and open it in a workspace.

