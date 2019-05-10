Visualisation Competition!

Click through to access some really cool Game of Thrones data. Winner will receive a $50 Amazon Gift Voucher!
Enter your email here
Might be worth turning this article into a notebook that people can fork to get started - its not clear that when you say "download all the attached files" that the files are actually attached to this post
I put in some more explanatory text. Whether it's a notebook or .md file, everyone can still fork the post and open it in a workspace.
Comments
Might be worth turning this article into a notebook that people can fork to get started - its not clear that when you say "download all the attached files" that the files are actually attached to this post
I put in some more explanatory text. Whether it's a notebook or .md file, everyone can still fork the post and open it in a workspace.