GDP per capita growth in EU Member States

![economics.png](economics.png) Source: https://www.socialeurope.eu/ Original Report from the The European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), *Benchmarking Working Europe 2019*

KyleOSApr 15, 2019
The graph shows that the euro area fared worse on average than the EU as a whole, showing that many of the newer EU member states have experienced better growth developments. Also note from the forecasted rates that the recovery has already peaked for most countries, and annual average growth rates in real GDP per capita are expected to decline over the next 2 years.

