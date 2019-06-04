Kyso

Blog your data science
4

Chernobyl may be the highest rated TV Show ever

An analysis of both IMDB and Google Trend data for the Chernobyl tv series.

KyleOSJun 4, 2019
PostFilesComments 0
notebook.ipynb
Loading notebook (6.39 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy