Wealth Distribution in Ireland

A graph from Credit Suisse's 2018 Wealth Report, showing the divide in household wealth shares in Ireland.
Also, the figures for the top 5% and 1% at the end are absolutes, not stacked.
Note that Credit Suisse only reports on countries with wealth distribution data - Ireland's data in the 2018 Report is as per 2013 figures, so take the chart above as an approximation.
The top 1% holds as much wealth as the bottom 70% of all households in Ireland, as well as in Australia (https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/behbdk/share_of_australias_wealth_by_household_wealth/)
