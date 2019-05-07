Kyso

Blog your data science
9

Wealth Distribution in Ireland

A graph from Credit Suisse's 2018 Wealth Report, showing the divide in household wealth shares in Ireland.

KyleOSApr 18, 2019
PostFilesComments 3
main.ipynb
Loading notebook (5.7 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

KyleOS

Also, the figures for the top 5% and 1% at the end are absolutes, not stacked.

KyleOS

Note that Credit Suisse only reports on countries with wealth distribution data - Ireland's data in the 2018 Report is as per 2013 figures, so take the chart above as an approximation.

KyleOS

The top 1% holds as much wealth as the bottom 70% of all households in Ireland, as well as in Australia (https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/behbdk/share_of_australias_wealth_by_household_wealth/)

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy