Kickstarter Web Dashboard with Bokeh

Really cool web dashboard created completely with python.

KyleOSApr 11, 2019
https://bokeh-dashboard-example.herokuapp.com/app

Comments

answerquest

I can't understand what's happening when I click and drag to make a box. Random dots everywhere outside the box I made are changing color when I do that, indicating I'm somehow selecting all of them.

KyleOS

Yeah, I see the issue. Is it the random dots that change to a yellow/green color you're referring to? It seems that when selecting data points, projects that have been suspended are changing color outside of the selected area. I will work on fixing that issue. Thank you for the feedback!

KyleOS

And here it is on Kyso (under Kickstarter): https://data-apps-bphdkrcy0d-8000.cloud.kyso.io/

eoin

Think link is much faster to load, I guess because heroku has its free plan idle

KyleOS

or because Kyso is just awesome, who knows?

eoin

I'd love to see this type of data for go-fund me since I've read that they get a lot of healthcare related requests in the US

KyleOS

Noted - I'll look into that for my next project.

KyleOS

Also with Plotly's Dash: https://dash-dashboard-example.herokuapp.com (it's a little slower than the Bokeh version)

