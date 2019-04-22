Kickstarter Web Dashboard with Bokeh

Really cool web dashboard created completely with python.
I can't understand what's happening when I click and drag to make a box. Random dots everywhere outside the box I made are changing color when I do that, indicating I'm somehow selecting all of them.
Yeah, I see the issue. Is it the random dots that change to a yellow/green color you're referring to? It seems that when selecting data points, projects that have been suspended are changing color outside of the selected area. I will work on fixing that issue. Thank you for the feedback!
And here it is on Kyso (under Kickstarter): https://data-apps-bphdkrcy0d-8000.cloud.kyso.io/
Think link is much faster to load, I guess because heroku has its free plan idle
or because Kyso is just awesome, who knows?
I'd love to see this type of data for go-fund me since I've read that they get a lot of healthcare related requests in the US
Noted - I'll look into that for my next project.
Also with Plotly's Dash: https://dash-dashboard-example.herokuapp.com (it's a little slower than the Bokeh version)
Comments
