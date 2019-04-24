Kyso

Blog your data science
1

Using Data to Predict a Coup

Academics have built models to assess the probability of a putsch

KyleOSApr 24, 2019
PostFilesComments 1
Readme.md

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

KyleOS

Original Source: One Earth Future, NGO

Coupcast carries out quantitative forecasting of sudden regime changes. Some of the factors linked to higher coup risk include falls in the economic wellbeing of the populous, extreme weather and, in particular, political factors - autocrats who cling to power & dictators who stay in office for too long.

What's really cool is that Algeria was rated as the most likely to experience a coup BEFORE the latest leader was ousted.

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy