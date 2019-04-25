Visualising 200 Years of U.S. Population Density

This animation shows the population density of U.S. counties between 1790 and 2010, showing the westward expansion of the country’s population.
As one observer pointed out, it is a map of Westward Expansion through the United States.
Residents per square mile:
1800 – 6.1
1850 – 7.9
1900 – 21.5
1950 – 42.6
2000 – 79.6
2017 – 92.2
