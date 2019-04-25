Kyso

Visualising 200 Years of U.S. Population Density

This animation shows the population density of U.S. counties between 1790 and 2010, showing the westward expansion of the country’s population.

KyleOSApr 25, 2019
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-200-years-of-u-s-population-density/

Comments

KyleOS

As one observer pointed out, it is a map of Westward Expansion through the United States.

KyleOS

Residents per square mile:

1800 – 6.1

1850 – 7.9

1900 – 21.5

1950 – 42.6

2000 – 79.6

2017 – 92.2

