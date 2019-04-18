USA Crime rates are dropping for every crime

The Data vs Perceptions of Crime Rates
Today these graphs are extremely relevant in the States, with people in power claiming that crime is skyrocketing. Jeff Sessions: "We have a crime problem. … this is a dangerous permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk."
Trump: "We have the highest murder rate in this country in 45 years.”
Look at the bottom-right graph! In 2001, public perceptions of the crime started to diverge from what the data was telling us.
Probably proliferation of easy to read news
this video comes to mind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zopCDSK69gs
Fear of zombies is at an all time high!
Original sources of the graphs include the FBI, The New York Times, Statista and Gallup
