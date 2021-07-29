##@##+256789125443 PURE BORAX MINERAL POWDER: BORON Ferrocene PVB Resin Plasticizer > AP & HTPB Bonding Agents Perfume Fixative Triphenyl Bismuth > Rubber Antioxidant Medical Intermediate Vulcanizer Composite Propellant > Burning Rate Catalysts 2-Methylanthraquinone Borax - Pure USP-NF Grade Sodium Borate 10 mol Mineral Fine Powder 70-200 Mesh Borax is not a synthetic chemical and is mined from the deserts of California and Turkey as a mineral salt, known as sodium tetraborate, is 99% pure and safe to use for various purposes.
Comments