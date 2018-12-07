influential-points-and-outliers

Practice
Have you tried running %config InlineBackend.figure_format='retina' at the top of your notebook to configure Retina display support? The images will render much clearer.
Thank you for your suggestion, it does make my image clearer! I will use that from now on.
Comments
