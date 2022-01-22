Hi, I am Amelia Cruz , working as a product manager in rananjay exports for the last five years. Rananjay Exports are the online most trusted wholesale gemstone jewelry manufacturer based in India, catering to the needs of its clients since 2013. we have a wide selection of gemstone silver jewelry and other jewelry like Sterling Unakite ethically sourced from the most reliable sources. Each jewel made at our facility bore the tag of authenticity and is created with much Profile linkling Sites Links care. In addition, we aim to serve our customers the best and give them exclusive member benefits for them to have a memorable shopping experience.