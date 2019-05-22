Kyso

Blog your data science
1

Smooth Results

anon_emnlpMay 22, 2019
PostFilesComments 5
Interactive_results.ipynb
Loading notebook (6.43 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

eoin

These graphs look so elegant - but as a reader I'm not quite sure what I'm looking at - maybe some introduction and descriptions would help a lot to explain this work to a layperson?

anon_emnlp

I'm afraid the accompanying explanations will have to wait, as it is currently under review as a conference paper ;)

eoin

Hi @anon_emnlp - I've quickly updated our renderer to make your mpld3 plots render properly! Hope you like the results

anon_emnlp

@eoin wow super fast fix! thank you

eoin

yeah it bugged me that it didn't work so I got right on it

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy