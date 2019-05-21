Kyso

Introduction to activity masking

An end-to-end example of calculating an activity mask and shaping noise.

barrbrainMay 15, 2019
Activity masking.ipynb
Loading notebook (1.76 MB)

Comments

eoin

This looks really cool, but I'm not sure if many readers will know what they are looking at - is there a definition of Activity Mask somewhere?

barrbrain

I created this notebook as a reference for a student implementing activity masking for an open-source video decoder: https://github.com/xiph/rav1e/pull/1263 While background reading for code review, I came across this paper: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?doi=10.1117/12.526752 I was surprised not to find any existing examples of this process online, so I intend to write this up a little more.

