Introduction to activity masking

An end-to-end example of calculating an activity mask and shaping noise.
This looks really cool, but I'm not sure if many readers will know what they are looking at - is there a definition of Activity Mask somewhere?
I created this notebook as a reference for a student implementing activity masking for an open-source video decoder: https://github.com/xiph/rav1e/pull/1263
While background reading for code review, I came across this paper: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?doi=10.1117/12.526752
I was surprised not to find any existing examples of this process online, so I intend to write this up a little more.
I created this notebook as a reference for a student implementing activity masking for an open-source video decoder: https://github.com/xiph/rav1e/pull/1263

While background reading for code review, I came across this paper: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?doi=10.1117/12.526752

I was surprised not to find any existing examples of this process online, so I intend to write this up a little more.