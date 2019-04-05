Kyso

Modern Slavery Worldwide

Mapping data from the Global Slavery Index on modern slavery, relating to various factors that make people vulnerable like forced labour, and human trafficking.

beccaApr 4, 2019
modern-slavery.ipynb
Comments

eoin

I would go from white to red for this graph, not black to red.

becca

Yeah I'll play around with the colorscale to get the best effect. And thanks for the feedback!

eoin

and for the second graph - I'd call it "per capita", and use the same type of chart as the first

