Exploratory data analysis of the latest world happiness report!
Enter your email here
@helenadomo the cell under Continent-Specific Correlations with Happiness you'll see how to assign countries to continents
https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled
I forked OP's study and graphed out how Happiness vs GINI looks when you scale the markers by GDP per capita, there is a clear trend of increasing happiness with increasing GINI, but it snaps back for the highest GDP per capita countries
This is getting some comments on HN and there are some interesting comments: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19615776
someone has also posted it to reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/bbau8v/world_happiness_report_2019/
Comments
@helenadomo the cell under Continent-Specific Correlations with Happiness you'll see how to assign countries to continents
https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled
I forked OP's study and graphed out how Happiness vs GINI looks when you scale the markers by GDP per capita, there is a clear trend of increasing happiness with increasing GINI, but it snaps back for the highest GDP per capita countries
This is getting some comments on HN and there are some interesting comments: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19615776
someone has also posted it to reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/bbau8v/world_happiness_report_2019/