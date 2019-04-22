Kyso

World Happiness Report, 2019

Exploratory data analysis of the latest world happiness report!

beccaApr 8, 2019
happy.ipynb
Loading notebook (6.7 MB)

Comments

KyleOS

@helenadomo the cell under Continent-Specific Correlations with Happiness you'll see how to assign countries to continents

eoin

https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled

I forked OP's study and graphed out how Happiness vs GINI looks when you scale the markers by GDP per capita, there is a clear trend of increasing happiness with increasing GINI, but it snaps back for the highest GDP per capita countries

eoin

This is getting some comments on HN and there are some interesting comments: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19615776

eoin
