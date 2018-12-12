Kyso

Blog your data science
2

global-superstore

brunohanaiDec 12, 2018
PostFilesComments 0
cohort.ipynb
Loading notebook (158.05 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

KyleOS

Really cool study! Quick comment though - you can run %config InlineBackend.figure_format='retina' at the top of your notebook to configure Retina display support for much clearer images.

brunohanai

Thanks for the advice. I updated the code, saved it and published again, but it seems that the update is never done at Kyso. It's a bit annoying :(

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy