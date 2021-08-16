Short 1500 Night 6000 Call ASHISH 8447779280 Mahipalpur Airocty Karolbag Paharjung Delhi Noida Gurgaon All Star Hotel & Home Service CALL AND WHATSAPP Me ME 100% Customers Satisfaction Guarantee Vip Profiles Top Grade Service Cooperative All round Service. Booking Opens Now Excellent High profile Independent Female Model VIP High Class And Top Class Service with us will be Best part in your Life ever. Delhi NoidA or Gurgaon any time oyo room star hotel home service ncr Mahipalpur Airocty Karolbag Paharjung Delhi Noida Gurgaon All Star Hotel & Home Service