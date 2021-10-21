Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in the Western United States, Cargo-Link International has been doing business in Utah and the surrounding states for more than 30 years. Cargo-Link has built a reliable partner network in major cities throughout the World and the United States. With our technological capabilities we are able to manage and arrange logistics services throughout the U.S.A. We are a proud member of World Cargo Alliance Inc. which gives us a worldwide reach with reliable and stable partners for all your logistics needs.