Seaborn_Plots_Titanic_data.ipynb

Here I show some Seaborn plots based on the classic Titanic Data Set in the seaborn open-source programming. I show how various traits (independent variables) affected survival. Not surprisingly, a first-class ticket offered you a better chance of survival. Furthermore, being a woman or child would have been in your favor if you were to survive the tragedy.
This shows us that a preliminary look at the data in a graphical manner can aid in your study because, there it is right in front of you!
