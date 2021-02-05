Drop is the complete suite of software for Cannabis delivery services. Our software provides your company it’s own branded e-commerce app, customizable rewards and loyalty program, SMS texting to communicate with your customers, smart deals to increase revenue, compliancy integration with METRC for state regulations, last mile delivery logistics to track your drivers and deliveries, and the ultimate dashboard to manage everything from inventory to your staff. Drop is the ultimate SaaS company providing a delivery service everything they could need to take your business to the next level.