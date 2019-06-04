Trend stays even after adjusting for inflation
Example of plotly express and animation to show Hans Rosling GDP per capita growth chart
jessepisel/5minutesofpython didn't render well on Github so I just tested it here - its not mine
Which countries produce unicorns as a function of their population
Looking at Google trends we can see that over the last week the term "How to cancel a HBO Subscripti...
Disney's share price has skyrocketed following the box-office success of Avengers Endgame Success
Introduction to different problems and solutions in machine learning with python.
Exploratory analysis of suicide rates around the world & among different sub-groups.
This animation shows the population density of U.S. counties between 1790 and 2010, showing the west...
Data Visualisation: An Intro to Plotly's Cufflinks
Quick analysis of national carbon dioxide emissions on a per-capita basis. Some results are surprisi...
Europe generally has high GDP, high happiness and lower than normal GINI
Graphing the latest data on global per capita meat consumption. Per capita consumption increases wit...
Academics have built models to assess the probability of a putsch
Source is this report by Bridgewater talking about global profit margin trends, but the drop in robo...
The world largest hedge fund basically reports that the historically high profit margins in advanced...
Lets see how equality relates to GDP
They show a massive increase in profits, and much higher variance after the repeal.
# Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso
*Combine these 3 tools to...
Technical content is performing better and better on Medium
Shows how many people live on the coasts
Watch pol2 GIF by @asdf__ on Gfycat. Discover more related GIFs on Gfycat
This is a graph of the goals each team scored vs the goals that they conceded. Its for the last 10 s...
Plotting out the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 democracy index to see how much how democratic a...
Self-reported health conditions - Source of the graph is Eurostat
Surprisingly California only came in 2nd place
People who tend to agree with Do I identify with the EU flag
Rates for 2017 for Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and Measles
Im adding an annotation to my chart
Getting started with Jupyter on Kyso
OpenAI Gym - save as mp4 and display when finished
Some images of device
