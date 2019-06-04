Kyso

1

iPhone prices are growing fast

by eoin on Jun 4, 2019

Trend stays even after adjusting for inflation

Jupyter notebook
1

Plotly Gapminder animation

by eoin on May 24, 2019

Example of plotly express and animation to show Hans Rosling GDP per capita growth chart

Jupyter notebook
0

Turner Sandstone test

by eoin on May 23, 2019

jessepisel/5minutesofpython didn't render well on Github so I just tested it here - its not mine

Jupyter notebook
0

Mapbox GL tests

by eoin on May 23, 2019
Jupyter notebook
0

Render Test

by eoin on May 23, 2019
Jupyter notebook
2

Billion dollar startups per capita

by eoin on May 23, 2019

Which countries produce unicorns as a function of their population

Knowledge post
0

data-science-projects

by eoin on May 23, 2019
Jupyter notebook
2

Google trends for HBO cancellations only spike a tiny bit after Game of Thrones finale

by eoin on May 21, 2019

Looking at Google trends we can see that over the last week the term "How to cancel a HBO Subscripti...

Jupyter notebook
1

Disney's Share Price Hits Record High

by eoin on May 17, 2019

Disney's share price has skyrocketed following the box-office success of Avengers Endgame Success

Jupyter notebook
1

Machine Learning 101

by eoin on May 17, 2019

Introduction to different problems and solutions in machine learning with python.

Jupyter notebook
0

Suicide Rates Around the Globe

by eoin on May 17, 2019

Exploratory analysis of suicide rates around the world & among different sub-groups.

Jupyter notebook
0

Kyso Documention

by eoin on May 15, 2019
Jupyter notebook
0

Visualizing 200 Years of U.S. Population Density

by eoin on May 13, 2019

This animation shows the population density of U.S. counties between 1790 and 2010, showing the west...

Link
2

Introduction to Plotly's Cufflinks

by eoin on May 13, 2019

Data Visualisation: An Intro to Plotly's Cufflinks

Jupyter notebook
0

Per Capita CO2 Emissions - we need

by eoin on May 2, 2019

Quick analysis of national carbon dioxide emissions on a per-capita basis. Some results are surprisi...

Jupyter notebook
4

Happiness vs GDP per capita and GINI

by eoin on May 1, 2019

Europe generally has high GDP, high happiness and lower than normal GINI

Jupyter notebook
1

Per Capita Meat Consumption: India Leads the way among Major Economies

by eoin on May 1, 2019

Graphing the latest data on global per capita meat consumption. Per capita consumption increases wit...

Jupyter notebook
1

Using Data to Predict a Coup

by eoin on May 1, 2019

Academics have built models to assess the probability of a putsch

Chart
0

Industrial robots utilization since 2015

by eoin on Apr 22, 2019

Source is this report by Bridgewater talking about global profit margin trends, but the drop in robo...

Chart
1

Bridgewater attributes peak profit margins to declining union participation rates

by eoin on Apr 22, 2019

The world largest hedge fund basically reports that the historically high profit margins in advanced...

Chart
1

GDP Per Capita vs GINI

by eoin on Apr 18, 2019

Lets see how equality relates to GDP

Jupyter notebook
0

Finance profits before/after repeal of Glass Steagall Act

by eoin on Apr 18, 2019

They show a massive increase in profits, and much higher variance after the repeal.

Chart
3

Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso

by eoin on Apr 16, 2019

# Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso *Combine these 3 tools to...

Github
1

Github accounts for 14% of Mediums outbound referrals

by eoin on Apr 15, 2019

Technical content is performing better and better on Medium

Chart
0

The shaded areas of the USA have equal populations

by eoin on Apr 15, 2019

Shows how many people live on the coasts

Chart
2

How is the U.S. Congressional becoming more partisan over time

by eoin on Apr 14, 2019

Watch pol2 GIF by @asdf__ on Gfycat. Discover more related GIFs on Gfycat

Link
3

European soccer leagues goal distributions

by eoin on Apr 12, 2019

This is a graph of the goals each team scored vs the goals that they conceded. Its for the last 10 s...

Jupyter notebook
2

Democracy index vs GDP Per Capita

by eoin on Apr 11, 2019

Plotting out the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 democracy index to see how much how democratic a...

Jupyter notebook
2

Top 5 Health Conditions affecting Europeans.

by eoin on Apr 11, 2019

Self-reported health conditions - Source of the graph is Eurostat

Chart
4

Happiness vs GDP per Capita and GINI

by eoin on Apr 9, 2019

Europe generally has high GDP, high happiness and lower than normal GINI

Jupyter notebook
1

VC dollars per capita 2017

by eoin on Apr 4, 2019

Surprisingly California only came in 2nd place

Jupyter notebook
6

Eurobarometer 2018: Do I identify with the EU flag?

by eoin on Apr 3, 2019

People who tend to agree with Do I identify with the EU flag

Jupyter notebook
5

OECD Child vaccination rates

by eoin on Apr 3, 2019

Rates for 2017 for Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and Measles

Jupyter notebook
4

US income growth inverting in the 1980s

by eoin on Mar 24, 2019

Im adding an annotation to my chart

Jupyter notebook
3

Getting started with Kyso

by eoin on Jan 15, 2019

Getting started with Jupyter on Kyso

Jupyter notebook
1

worlds-best-restaraunts-2019

by eoin on Jan 14, 2019
Jupyter notebook
25

openai-gym-jupyter

by eoin on Jan 10, 2019

OpenAI Gym - save as mp4 and display when finished

Jupyter notebook
4

waveguide

by eoin on Nov 27, 2018

Some images of device

Jupyter notebook
2

worlds-best-restaraunts-2018

by eoin on Jun 20, 2018
Jupyter notebook
1

gauss-fitting

by eoin on Oct 28, 2017
Jupyter notebook
1

Champions League Stats 16/17

by eoin on Jul 25, 2017
Jupyter notebook

eoin

Co-founder of https://kyso.io

https://eoinmurray.eu

Valencia, Spain

50 Posts

97 Stars

Most used tags

