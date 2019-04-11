Kyso
Blog your data science
For Teams
Pricing
Log In
Sign Up
0
37% of the Harvard class of '22 are legacy
eoin
Apr 11, 2019
#chart
Post
Files
Comments 1
Versions
Fork
D34q8MeX4AAf7w1.png
Newsletter
Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.
Enter your email here
Subscribe
Comments
Write a Comment
Log In
Sign Up
eoin
2 months ago
Source
https://twitter.com/SteveRattner/status/1116376989454274560
Comment
© 2019 Kyso, Inc.
Docs
Pricing
@kyso_io
Terms
Privacy
Comments
Source https://twitter.com/SteveRattner/status/1116376989454274560