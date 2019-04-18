Democracy index vs GDP Per Capita

Plotting out the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 democracy index to see how much how democratic a state is depends on its GDP Per capita.
Enter your email here
The rich middle eastern countries are really interesting outliers.
amazing what vast oil reserves do to GDP per capita! Too bad we don't have historic data - Pinochet's Chile would also plot high on GDP per capita, but low on democracy index.
Now that would be interesting. It could be possible to chart this out, but the democracy scores used would be different. I could use the Center for Systemic Peace (http://www.systemicpeace.org/polityproject.html) for example.
The measure of political regimes ranges from -10 (autocracy) to +10 (full democracy). If a country was colonized at any given time it is encoded as -20. But I think this is worth the effort. Thanks for the idea, this'll be my next project!
Yeah its the most interesting thing about this plot - someone suggested to me on twitter to make the same chart but use GINI coefficient instead of GDP per capita
Interesting, just read the wikipedia article on that. Seems like you would have to look at GINI vs GDP per capita, because a country might be more equal, but that equality would lower economic output (in a Milton Freeman kind of way) - would be neat to see if that holds up.
What would it take to add a time component to the chart - any libraries available to put a slider on it so you can slide back and forth through time?
I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita
https://kyso.io/eoin/gdp-per-capita-vs-gini
basically more equal means more GDP
I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita before, I'll find it and post the link, maybe @KyleOS posted it before?
You plotted GINI vs the Cantril Ladder Happiness Score, and sized it by GDP per Capita (https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled)
Interesting to note for the "rich" half of the graph, Europe is both rich and democratic, and middle eastern countries are rich and undemocratic
Comments
The rich middle eastern countries are really interesting outliers.
amazing what vast oil reserves do to GDP per capita! Too bad we don't have historic data - Pinochet's Chile would also plot high on GDP per capita, but low on democracy index.
Now that would be interesting. It could be possible to chart this out, but the democracy scores used would be different. I could use the Center for Systemic Peace (http://www.systemicpeace.org/polityproject.html) for example. The measure of political regimes ranges from -10 (autocracy) to +10 (full democracy). If a country was colonized at any given time it is encoded as -20. But I think this is worth the effort. Thanks for the idea, this'll be my next project!
Yeah its the most interesting thing about this plot - someone suggested to me on twitter to make the same chart but use GINI coefficient instead of GDP per capita
Interesting, just read the wikipedia article on that. Seems like you would have to look at GINI vs GDP per capita, because a country might be more equal, but that equality would lower economic output (in a Milton Freeman kind of way) - would be neat to see if that holds up.
What would it take to add a time component to the chart - any libraries available to put a slider on it so you can slide back and forth through time?
I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita
https://kyso.io/eoin/gdp-per-capita-vs-gini
basically more equal means more GDP
I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita before, I'll find it and post the link, maybe @KyleOS posted it before?
You plotted GINI vs the Cantril Ladder Happiness Score, and sized it by GDP per Capita (https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled)
Interesting to note for the "rich" half of the graph, Europe is both rich and democratic, and middle eastern countries are rich and undemocratic