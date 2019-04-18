Kyso

Blog your data science
2

Democracy index vs GDP Per Capita

Plotting out the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 democracy index to see how much how democratic a state is depends on its GDP Per capita.

eoinApr 11, 2019
PostFilesComments 7
plot.ipynb
Loading notebook (5.8 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

KyleOS

The rich middle eastern countries are really interesting outliers.

N
notmatt

amazing what vast oil reserves do to GDP per capita! Too bad we don't have historic data - Pinochet's Chile would also plot high on GDP per capita, but low on democracy index.

KyleOS

Now that would be interesting. It could be possible to chart this out, but the democracy scores used would be different. I could use the Center for Systemic Peace (http://www.systemicpeace.org/polityproject.html) for example. The measure of political regimes ranges from -10 (autocracy) to +10 (full democracy). If a country was colonized at any given time it is encoded as -20. But I think this is worth the effort. Thanks for the idea, this'll be my next project!

eoin

Yeah its the most interesting thing about this plot - someone suggested to me on twitter to make the same chart but use GINI coefficient instead of GDP per capita

N
notmatt

Interesting, just read the wikipedia article on that. Seems like you would have to look at GINI vs GDP per capita, because a country might be more equal, but that equality would lower economic output (in a Milton Freeman kind of way) - would be neat to see if that holds up.

What would it take to add a time component to the chart - any libraries available to put a slider on it so you can slide back and forth through time?

eoin

I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita

https://kyso.io/eoin/gdp-per-capita-vs-gini

basically more equal means more GDP

eoin

I've plotted GINI vs GDP per capita before, I'll find it and post the link, maybe @KyleOS posted it before?

KyleOS

You plotted GINI vs the Cantril Ladder Happiness Score, and sized it by GDP per Capita (https://kyso.io/eoin/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled)

eoin

Interesting to note for the "rich" half of the graph, Europe is both rich and democratic, and middle eastern countries are rich and undemocratic

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy