European soccer leagues goal distributions

This is a graph of the goals each team scored vs the goals that they conceded. Its for the last 10 seasons.
Lovely demonstration of inequality and elite dominance in La Liga and Ligue 1, particularly.
What I find interesting is the relative parity revealed in Serie A, despite the fact that Juve dominates the scudetto.
I'm also working on now on a more general competivity index where we look at the inequality in end of league points.
Very cool. I think different colors for each team would indicate the diversity of the league - the Bundesliga and Premier look sort of the same, but are diametrically opposed when it comes to variation.
I could actually make the points go from light red-darker red depending on the teams rank at the end of the year...
@LegitRyan this is Eoin's inequality study.
Comments
