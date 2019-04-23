Kyso

GDP Per Capita vs GINI

Lets see how equality relates to GDP

eoinApr 18, 2019
happy.ipynb
Comments

N
notmatt

Might want to include commentary where the lower GINI is more equality, and the higher GINI is higher income inequality. This article has a great explanation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gini_coefficient

eoin

Thats a good point to include in the article...

