openai-gym-jupyter

OpenAI Gym - save as mp4 and display when finished
I made this just as a reference in case people want to quickly get started with OpenAI, it seems like people have had a few issues getting visualizations working in Jupyter:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/52726475/display-openai-gym-in-jupyter-notebook-only
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/40195740/how-to-run-openai-gym-render-over-a-server
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/47861490/difficulties-with-ai-gym-python-graphics-in-jupyter-notebooks
@CianOS your turn! Run the cartpole simulation first I'd say.
Comments
