Rich countries tend to have a bigger middle-class, except the USA

Enter your email here
This just hit the number 2 spot on HN - interesting discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19732357
Also a fun discussion on reddit: https://reddit.com/r/economics/comments/bgq5z0/rich_countries_tend_to_have_a_bigger_middleclass/
It would b e interesting to see this cross referenced with other factors that account for wellbeing like access and quality of healthcare, vacations, hours worked per year etc.
Comments
This just hit the number 2 spot on HN - interesting discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19732357
Also a fun discussion on reddit: https://reddit.com/r/economics/comments/bgq5z0/rich_countries_tend_to_have_a_bigger_middleclass/
It would b e interesting to see this cross referenced with other factors that account for wellbeing like access and quality of healthcare, vacations, hours worked per year etc.