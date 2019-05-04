Kyso

Blog your data science
4

Happiness vs GDP per capita and GINI

Europe generally has high GDP, high happiness and lower than normal GINI

eoinMay 1, 2019
fork of CarolineKeddie/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled
PostFilesComments 0
happy.ipynb
Loading notebook (5.78 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy