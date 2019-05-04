Kyso
Blog your data science
For Teams
Pricing
Log In
Sign Up
4
Happiness vs GDP per capita and GINI
Europe generally has high GDP, high happiness and lower than normal GINI
eoin
May 1, 2019
fork of
CarolineKeddie/world-happiness-gdp-per-capita-scaled
Post
Files
Comments 0
Versions
Fork
happy.ipynb
Code Hidden
Loading notebook (5.78 MB)
Newsletter
Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.
Enter your email here
Subscribe
Comments
Write a Comment
Log In
Sign Up
© 2019 Kyso, Inc.
Docs
Pricing
@kyso_io
Terms
Privacy
Comments