Fünf Ventures was founded to facilitate investments by a family office into an array of real estate opportunities. As the portfolio developed, it provided the opportunity for the inclusion of similar investors to share in the company’s investment opportunities and thus become a best-in-class, fully integrated boutique real estate development firm. Fünf Ventures invests in properties that are well-located with sound physical and economic fundamentals, properties that have the ability to generate attractive levels of distributable cash, and properties to which we can add value by executing recapitalization or repositioning strategies.