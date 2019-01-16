Kyso

Blog your data science
3

whib

Since OpenPaths is dead, we switched to WHIB, which isn't owned by Facebook (or actually also dead now) and doesn't drain the battery of my phone quickly. A 2$ premium feature let's you export all the...

habiJan 16, 2019
PostFilesComments 2
WHIB.ipynb
Loading notebook (1.04 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

eoin

These maps look awesome! But I'm not sure what they are plotting, could you add some description, or axes?

habi

It's an 'analysis' of my location data in 2018, which is ongoing. I'll write some more text once the data is finalised...

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy