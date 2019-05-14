Kyso

Write integers as words

hansbakkerMay 8, 2019
Comments 2
write out integers as words.ipynb
Loading notebook (4.6 kB)

Comments

eoin

This is really cool, would it be possible to add 'and' and comma's to the correct place in the string?

So that "Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand Two Hundred Nine" could become

"Twelve Million, Five Hundred Thousand, Two Hundred and Nine"?

hansbakker

I am sure that's possible. Go ahead!

