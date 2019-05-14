Write integers as words

Enter your email here
This is really cool, would it be possible to add 'and' and comma's to the correct place in the string?
So that "Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand Two Hundred Nine" could become
"Twelve Million, Five Hundred Thousand, Two Hundred and Nine"?
I am sure that's possible. Go ahead!
Comments
