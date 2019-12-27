heiko | Digit classification on the display of a turbomolecular pump using a KERAS model trained on the SVHN dataset

Kyso

0

Ready to get Started?

One place to manage, share and collaborate on data insights with your entire team.

Try free for 14 days

Digit classification on the display of a turbomolecular pump using a KERAS model trained on the SVHN dataset

H
heikoDec 27, 2019
PostFilesComments 0
displayReadout.ipynb
Loading notebook (1012.46 kB)

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocumentationPricingAbout usBlog@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy