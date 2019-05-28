A study of adolescent pregnancy around the world with data from the World Heath Organisation.
Multiple sub-plots showing GOT ratings for each season on Rotten Tomatoes.
CATO institute study of the human freedom vs economic freedom per country
Data from the 2016 European Social Survey.Asking the question of "What is causing climate change? ...
Simple plotly-chart to check how many hours I work from the office
Check the source report to give you a wider idea of the earth current situation
Some tips and tricks for plotly
Quick guide on how to create a map using Geopands in a kyso workspace.
plotly column horizontal graph shows a list of the current kingdom and their monarch reigning length...
plotly map visualize countries that considered queen elizabeth as their queen
Plotly Choropleth map with the list of countries ruled under monarchy
Easy example of how to create a new column with new values based on data from another column using p...
Estudio de la popularidad de los partidos políticos de España para los 30 días anteriores a las próx...
Number of non-deleted revised post per GMT hour in stackoverflow
Global score on environmental issues by country and continent
Ranking countries by their environmental performance during 2018
Avocado volume USA market vs population vs gap and vs price
How the name of the vegetarian dishes influences people into eating more plant-based diet
Map plots to show how plastic generation has changed
Using plotly you can see a interactive map that shows the quantity of plastic waste per EU country i...
Data analysis about the missing migrants of different routes around the country
Co-founder of Kyso
Valencia, Spain
24 Posts
31 Stars