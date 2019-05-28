Kyso

Blog your data science
0

US has highest teenage pregnancy of all developed nations

by helenadomo on May 22, 2019

A study of adolescent pregnancy around the world with data from the World Heath Organisation.

Jupyter notebook
4

Game of Thrones Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

by helenadomo on May 21, 2019

Multiple sub-plots showing GOT ratings for each season on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jupyter notebook
0

Human Freedom vs Economic Freedom per country

by helenadomo on May 14, 2019

CATO institute study of the human freedom vs economic freedom per country

Jupyter notebook
1

Spaniards know that humans cause climate change more than the English, Russians, Norwegians or Irish

by helenadomo on May 10, 2019

Data from the 2016 European Social Survey.Asking the question of ‏ "What is causing climate change? ...

Chart
0

My office hours

by helenadomo on May 9, 2019

Simple plotly-chart to check how many hours I work from the office

Jupyter notebook
1

Climate change is going to kill us all - United Nations report species in danger of extinction

by helenadomo on May 8, 2019

Check the source report to give you a wider idea of the earth current situation

Chart
0

My plotly tips

by helenadomo on May 7, 2019

Some tips and tricks for plotly

Jupyter notebook
1

Creating a map using Geopandas on Kyso

by helenadomo on May 6, 2019

Quick guide on how to create a map using Geopands in a kyso workspace.

Jupyter notebook
1

Who is the current world's longest-reigning monarch?

by helenadomo on May 6, 2019

plotly column horizontal graph shows a list of the current kingdom and their monarch reigning length...

Jupyter notebook
1

How many Kingdoms is Queen Elizabeth Queen of?

by helenadomo on May 6, 2019

plotly map visualize countries that considered queen elizabeth as their queen

Jupyter notebook
1

Map of countries currently ruled by a monarchy

by helenadomo on May 6, 2019

Plotly Choropleth map with the list of countries ruled under monarchy

Jupyter notebook
0

Creating a new column based on values from another column in Pandas

by helenadomo on May 3, 2019

Easy example of how to create a new column with new values based on data from another column using p...

Jupyter notebook
2

Google sabe cual es el partido político más popular para elecciones 2019, y tu?

by helenadomo on Apr 24, 2019

Estudio de la popularidad de los partidos políticos de España para los 30 días anteriores a las próx...

Jupyter notebook
0

environment-health-per-country

by helenadomo on Apr 23, 2019
Jupyter notebook
1

When is the best time to get a question answer in stackoverflow?

by helenadomo on Apr 23, 2019

Number of non-deleted revised post per GMT hour in stackoverflow

Chart
2

Europe leads the environmental performance ranking

by helenadomo on Apr 22, 2019

Global score on environmental issues by country and continent

Jupyter notebook
3

What is the greenest country in the world?

by helenadomo on Apr 19, 2019

Ranking countries by their environmental performance during 2018

Jupyter notebook
0

Avocado market

by helenadomo on Apr 12, 2019

Avocado volume USA market vs population vs gap and vs price

Jupyter notebook
6

How to trick people into eating more vegetarian dishes?

by helenadomo on Apr 9, 2019

How the name of the vegetarian dishes influences people into eating more plant-based diet

Jupyter notebook
3

Generation of plastics by country in Europe 2004 vs 2016

by helenadomo on Mar 29, 2019

Map plots to show how plastic generation has changed

Jupyter notebook
1

Plastic Waste by the EU countries 2004 vs 2016

by helenadomo on Mar 26, 2019

Using plotly you can see a interactive map that shows the quantity of plastic waste per EU country i...

Jupyter notebook
0

Missing migrants

by helenadomo on Mar 22, 2019

Data analysis about the missing migrants of different routes around the country

Jupyter notebook

helenadomo

Co-founder of Kyso

Valencia, Spain

24 Posts

31 Stars

Most used tags

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy