Game of Thrones Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

Multiple sub-plots showing GOT ratings for each season on Rotten Tomatoes.
The biggest/only problem is the speed of the last season, it should have been broken into two seasons - one for the war with the night king and one for the war for the iron throne
And when do you think it started to get worse, since season 4, 5 or 6?
for me everything was fine until the start of season 7 - thats when the pacing started to accelerate
someone made a really good point on Reddit, and they say that since there were no more books, after season 5, the quality of the show dropped down.
Comments
