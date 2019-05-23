Kyso

Game of Thrones Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

Multiple sub-plots showing GOT ratings for each season on Rotten Tomatoes.

helenadomoMay 21, 2019
Untitled.ipynb
Loading notebook (5.71 MB)

Comments

eoin

The biggest/only problem is the speed of the last season, it should have been broken into two seasons - one for the war with the night king and one for the war for the iron throne

helenadomo

And when do you think it started to get worse, since season 4, 5 or 6?

eoin

for me everything was fine until the start of season 7 - thats when the pacing started to accelerate

helenadomo

someone made a really good point on Reddit, and they say that since there were no more books, after season 5, the quality of the show dropped down.

helenadomo

