Enter your email here
@KyleOS, we can post different notebooks for each map, or just one.
What do you think?
I think for dataisbeautiful you could potentially upload it with a different map each time - for other channels like HN, I think it should be the full post.
Comments
@KyleOS, we can post different notebooks for each map, or just one. What do you think?
I think for dataisbeautiful you could potentially upload it with a different map each time - for other channels like HN, I think it should be the full post.