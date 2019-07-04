Number of World Paid Vacation and School Holidays in Europe

Number of Paid holidays around the world and Number of School holidays in Europe
Enter your email here
For the Europe map - to make it look like this plot: https://kyso.io/eoin/do-i-identify-with-eu-flag
Use this code: https://kyso.io/eoin/do-i-identify-with-eu-flag/file/plot.ipynb#code=both
you can see it uses:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
"geo": {
"lataxis": {"range": [36.0, 65.0]},
"lonaxis": {"range": [-12.0, 36.0]},
"projection": {"type": "transverse mercator"},
"resolution": 50,
"showcoastlines": True,
"showframe": True,
"showcountries": True,
}
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
"geo": {
"lataxis": {"range": [36.0, 65.0]},
"lonaxis": {"range": [-12.0, 36.0]},
"projection": {"type": "transverse mercator"},
"resolution": 50,
"showcoastlines": True,
"showframe": True,
"showcountries": True,
}
Comments
For the Europe map - to make it look like this plot: https://kyso.io/eoin/do-i-identify-with-eu-flag
Use this code: https://kyso.io/eoin/do-i-identify-with-eu-flag/file/plot.ipynb#code=both
you can see it uses:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
"geo": { "lataxis": {"range": [36.0, 65.0]}, "lonaxis": {"range": [-12.0, 36.0]}, "projection": {"type": "transverse mercator"}, "resolution": 50, "showcoastlines": True, "showframe": True, "showcountries": True, }