Kyso

Blog your data science
3

Generation of plastics by country in Europe 2004 vs 2016

Map plots to show how plastic generation has changed

helenadomoMar 29, 2019
PostFilesComments 0
plastic-UE.ipynb
Loading notebook (285.48 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy