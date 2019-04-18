Kyso

Blog your data science
6

How to trick people into eating more vegetarian dishes?

How the name of the vegetarian dishes influences people into eating more plant-based diet

helenadomoApr 9, 2019
PostFilesComments 4
Untitled.ipynb
Loading notebook (214.41 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

eoin

For the lasange one it looks like the effect is negative, so maybe use a different color, and maybe 100% bars are very wide?

helenadomo

I like that the control dish is 100% so it gives a better perception of the percentage sales of the new target dish

chloe_

great!

eoin

I would combine all the weeks 0-16 into one bar chart for each dish name, and make it clear that its the same dish with different names and not different dishes

helenadomo

what about now?

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy