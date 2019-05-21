Enter your email here
I made a fork here: https://kyso.io/eoin/trend-detection-visualization-reddit and basically I removed the bokeh plot - it alone is about 87mb so the study is way small without it - this might be useful for you @hkarbasi?
Thanks for trying to fit it on the website. The problem is that there are many data points I wanted to print on the plot and due to storage quota, it fails to be uploaded. What I can do is to set my threshold higher where I can plot fewer data points.
Thanks again.
Yeah maybe average out the data points or something - if a plot takes 80mb to render its going to be hard to host it anywhere, and it you do manage to host it - the experience wont be too nice for the reader.
The plot didn't actually work for me when I opened it in Jupyter itself
Oof - anyway to make this smaller it looks like it would be awesome?
Might be hard - I forked it and its about 90mb
