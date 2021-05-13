We deal and specialize in the production of registered TOEFL, IELTS, ESOL, NCLEX, OET , CELTA/DELTA & other English Language Certificates. Please note that Our IELTS & TOEFL Certificates are Original and registered in the data base and Can be verified. After your order is placed it takes just few days for us to get your details in the system Once your details are imputed in the system it will be in the IELTS or TOEFL web sites/system once for ever and will appear real, legit and verifiable for ever.