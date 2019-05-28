Kyso

2

Suicide Rates Around the Globe

by jamie on May 28, 2019

Exploratory analysis of suicide rates around the world & among different sub-groups.

Jupyter notebook
3

Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso

by jamie on May 28, 2019

# Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso *Combine these 3 tools to...

Github
0

Billion dollar startups per capita

by jamie on May 24, 2019

Which countries produce unicorns as a function of their population

Jupyter notebook
0

Game of Thrones

by jamie on May 10, 2019

Competition Time - Game of Thrones Datasets

Dataset
4

What is the World's Toughest Sport?

by jamie on Apr 8, 2019

Quick EDA of ESPN Survey. ESPN identified 10 skills and asked eight panelists to assign a number fro...

Jupyter notebook
5

Which European Football League is More Competitive?

by jamie on Apr 5, 2019

Plotting out the ratio of Goals for and Against to visualise overall competitiveness.

Jupyter notebook
6

Cost of Living Around the Globe

by jamie on Apr 4, 2019

Mapping the cost of living and property price to income ratios for over 70 countries using pandas an...

Jupyter notebook
0

quality-of-life

by jamie on Apr 4, 2019

Visualization of Numbeo's Quality of Life Index

Jupyter notebook

