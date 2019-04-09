Kyso

Blog your data science
5

Which European Football League is More Competitive?

Plotting out the ratio of Goals for and Against to visualise overall competitiveness.

jamieApr 5, 2019
PostFilesComments 4
footy.ipynb
Loading notebook (422.9 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

eoin
eoin
jamie

@eoin suggestions to improve? Besides explanatory text obviously.

eoin

Can you get data for the last 10 years for each league - if you plot the entirety you will have much more data to see if the trend is linear or slightly exponential?

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy